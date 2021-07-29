Zacks: Analysts Expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $671.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to announce sales of $671.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $710.76 million and the lowest is $614.84 million. Copart posted sales of $525.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 in the last three months. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 442,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,364,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,635,000 after acquiring an additional 92,529 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Copart by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 263,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after acquiring an additional 44,502 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,295,000 after acquiring an additional 279,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.70. 583,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,372. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.83. Copart has a twelve month low of $91.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

