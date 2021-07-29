Zacks: Analysts Expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Edwards Lifesciences posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.54.

EW opened at $110.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 81.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.12. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $110.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,022,346.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13,516.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,020,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,230,000 after purchasing an additional 375,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.