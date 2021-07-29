Zacks: Analysts Expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Post reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.89.

Shares of NYSE POST traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,695. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.81. Post has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Post by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Post by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,341,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after acquiring an additional 176,359 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 10.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,459,000 after acquiring an additional 143,211 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

