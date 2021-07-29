Zacks: Analysts Expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.16. Ribbon Communications also posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.02%.

RBBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter worth $113,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

