Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. Comtech Telecommunications reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMTL. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. reduced their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $646.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 488,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 57,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.