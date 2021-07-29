Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to Post $1.23 EPS

Brokerages expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to announce $1.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.15. Garmin posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

GRMN opened at $156.09 on Thursday. Garmin has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $156.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615 in the last three months. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 87,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

