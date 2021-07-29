Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to report earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.74). Nurix Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($2.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $35,280.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $58,947. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at $282,973.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $510,851 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $32.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

