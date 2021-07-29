Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to report $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. ReneSola reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 11.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SOL. Sidoti began coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ReneSola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 1,013.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReneSola during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SOL traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.46 million, a P/E ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $35.77.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

