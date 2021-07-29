Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.52). Clovis Oncology reported earnings of ($1.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.84). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 394.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth $70,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.85. 2,509,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,128,636. The company has a market capitalization of $507.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.66. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.49.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

