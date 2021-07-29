Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.77. First Interstate BancSystem posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

FIBK traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $41.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,546. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.13. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 64.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

