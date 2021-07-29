Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Equities analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.44. First Midwest Bancorp posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,065,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 4,302.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,928 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 46.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 837,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,829,000 after purchasing an additional 212,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMBI stock remained flat at $$18.12 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 549,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

