Zacks: Brokerages Expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) will post sales of $127.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $129.00 million. GP Strategies posted sales of $106.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year sales of $499.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.05 million to $505.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $534.50 million, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $546.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GP Strategies.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.66 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research cut GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Capital cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 444,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 44,667 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 75.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 160,607 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GP Strategies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 165,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,924. GP Strategies has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $355.20 million, a PE ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.85.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.