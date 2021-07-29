Zacks: Brokerages Expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.27. RingCentral posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.48.

RNG traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $264.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,792. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,057.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.59.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total value of $427,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,493 shares in the company, valued at $57,519,391.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total transaction of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,578 shares in the company, valued at $52,946,852.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,683 shares of company stock worth $9,262,038. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 47.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 121.2% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 9.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 18.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

