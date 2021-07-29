Zacks: Brokerages Expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $525.28 Million

Brokerages expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to announce $525.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $511.50 million and the highest is $541.90 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported sales of $305.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on WAL. upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

WAL traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.87. 450,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,714. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.