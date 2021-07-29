Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $282.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches and increasing necessity for security and networking products amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led remote working trend. Continued digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies adopted by organizations are key growth drivers. CrowdStrike’s portfolio strength, mainly the Falcon platform’s 10 cloud modules, boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Additionally, strategic acquisitions, like that of Humio and Preempt, are expected to drive growth for the company. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the security application market is a concern. Also, elevated selling & marketing and research & development spends remain overhangs on the margins.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $258.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $263.58 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $272.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $1,338,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,166 shares of company stock valued at $42,572,499. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,344,000 after acquiring an additional 150,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after acquiring an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after acquiring an additional 469,870 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $304,125,000. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

