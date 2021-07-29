Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) to Hold

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

SIOX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2.51. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. On average, research analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

