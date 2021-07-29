Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Toro (NYSE:TTC) to Hold

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

TTC stock opened at $111.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.28.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Toro by 47.2% in the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the first quarter worth $1,321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,220,000 after purchasing an additional 146,066 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 2.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

