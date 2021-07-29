Zacks Investment Research Lowers EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.31 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.66.

ESLOY stock opened at $90.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $61.23 and a 1-year high of $93.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 89.06, a P/E/G ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.3609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

