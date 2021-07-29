Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) to Sell

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (Alkaline) is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8 pH balance. Alkaline employs a state-of-the-art Electrochemically Activated Water (ECA) system to create 8.8 pH drinking water without the use of any extraneous chemicals. The ECA process uses specialized electronic cells coated with a variety of rare earth minerals to produce scientifically engineered water. The Company further incorporate trace Himalayan minerals considered to be the finest in the world suited to a premier beverage. Alkaline88 contains 84 trace Himalayan minerals beneficial to the active consumer. The Company’s stores include convenience stores, natural food products stores, ethnic markets, national retailers and regional grocery chains across the United States. Alkaline is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is available for consumer sales. The Company sells all of its products to its retailers through brokers and distributors. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut The Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $0.90 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of WTER stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47. The Alkaline Water has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Alkaline Water during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Alkaline Water during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Alkaline Water by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 112,837 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in The Alkaline Water by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 83,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Alkaline Water during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

