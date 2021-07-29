Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BPRN. B. Riley upped their price target on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood raised The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Bank of Princeton has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $29.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $31.31.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the first quarter worth $205,000. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

