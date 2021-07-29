Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Buy

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

ABEO has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $126.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 83,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.