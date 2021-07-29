Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) to Hold

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advent Technologies Inc. involved in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space. The company accelerate electrification through advanced materials, components and fuel cell technology. Its technology applies to electrification and energy storage markets. Advent Technologies Inc., formerly known as AMCI Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

ADN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADN opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $379.91 million, a P/E ratio of -91.56 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50. Advent Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $19.21.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advent Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,500,000. Institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advent Technologies (ADN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.