Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) to “Buy”

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CPYYY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centrica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.38. Centrica has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

