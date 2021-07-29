Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) shares traded down 9.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $9.69. 9,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 198,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $674.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Zepp Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zepp Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,662,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Zepp Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,836,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter worth $7,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter worth $6,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Company Profile (NYSE:ZEPP)

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

