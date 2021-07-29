Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to report sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $8.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.09.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $162.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.19. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $129.15 and a 52 week high of $180.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

