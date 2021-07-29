Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Coe Capital Management LLC

Coe Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 44.8% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,528,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after purchasing an additional 987,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,735,000 after purchasing an additional 31,314 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $162.74. 10,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.15 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.09.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.