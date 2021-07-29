Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Position Boosted by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $455,786,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,561,000 after acquiring an additional 807,267 shares during the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total value of $4,904,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.79, for a total transaction of $818,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,481 shares of company stock valued at $86,647,160. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $19.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $389.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 135.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of -1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $359.44. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.71.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

