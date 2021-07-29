ZrCoin Trading 22.2% Higher Over Last Week (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. ZrCoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and $60,164.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

