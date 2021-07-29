Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymergen Inc. is a biofacturing company. It design, develop and manufacture bio-based breakthrough products. Zymergen Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZY. Cowen started coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zymergen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Zymergen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Zymergen in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Zymergen in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZY opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26. Zymergen has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zymergen will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

