-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). DURECT also posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 2.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

In related news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $103,435.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,832 shares in the company, valued at $94,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DURECT by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 631,869 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,418,805 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DURECT by 879.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,198,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 17.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,539,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 520,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,454,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 93,494 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.96 million, a P/E ratio of -136.00 and a beta of 1.41. DURECT has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

