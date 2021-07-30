$0.05 EPS Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. LSI Industries reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LSI Industries.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

LYTS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 27,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.19 million, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. LSI Industries has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $11.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in LSI Industries by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in LSI Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

