-$0.07 EPS Expected for Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

Several research firms have recently commented on ALRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 29.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 345,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 77,600 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 13.1% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 97.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 616,119 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,004,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $67,000. 37.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.03. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,758. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.75.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

