-$0.08 EPS Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.11). Chico’s FAS posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $387.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%.

CHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE CHS traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.24. 13,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,119. The stock has a market cap of $765.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.76. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,069 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 425,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50,786 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28,759 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 824,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

