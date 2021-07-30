$0.12 EPS Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. Lantheus reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%.

LNTH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lantheus by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -150.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

