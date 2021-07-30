-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is ($0.42). Molecular Templates posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 611.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of MTEM stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $6.98. 7,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,881. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $391.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.13.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 119,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $830,898.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,867,003 shares in the company, valued at $69,069,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $568,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,864,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 715,242 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 269,663 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Molecular Templates by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

