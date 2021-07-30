-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is $0.04. AnaptysBio reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AnaptysBio.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 25,206 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 402.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.80 million, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.06.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.