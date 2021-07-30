-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) will announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.18). Surgery Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.22 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 3.17. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.07.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,429.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $3,214,373.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,543.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

