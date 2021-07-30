$0.16 EPS Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. Mueller Water Products reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NYSE:MWA remained flat at $$14.77 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,658. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,233,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after buying an additional 283,521 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,976,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,797,000 after buying an additional 344,203 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,277,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,080,000 after purchasing an additional 308,001 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,088,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after buying an additional 721,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,749,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,196,000 after purchasing an additional 59,127 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.