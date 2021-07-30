-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.16). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

CSII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

CSII traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.29. 343,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,911. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.81 and a beta of 0.86. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CEO Scott R. Ward purchased 1,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.