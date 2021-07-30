-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Solid Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLDB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solid Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

SLDB stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $306.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $23,276,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,412,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,171,000 after buying an additional 2,608,695 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 24.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,367,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,304 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 47.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 15.4% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 9,202,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

