-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Solid Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLDB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solid Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

SLDB stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $306.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $23,276,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,412,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,171,000 after buying an additional 2,608,695 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 24.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,367,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,304 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 47.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 15.4% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 9,202,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.