$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. Safehold posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $90.75. The company had a trading volume of 76,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,797. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.79. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.56 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold has a 1 year low of $47.81 and a 1 year high of $91.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,063,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,068,420.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 125,916 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,773 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 29.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,674,000 after purchasing an additional 195,376 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,160,000. B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,929,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 117,587 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,387,000 after purchasing an additional 115,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

