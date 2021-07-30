$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to report $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.34. AssetMark Financial posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%.

AMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

NYSE:AMK traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,941. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -85.16 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $68,519.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,466.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $1,608,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,140 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,094,000 after acquiring an additional 231,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,128,000 after buying an additional 651,218 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,627,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,990,000 after buying an additional 159,852 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 854,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after buying an additional 185,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

