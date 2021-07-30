-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.47). Mersana Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.92). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million.

MRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $11.14 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.45.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $25,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $102,121.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,423 shares of company stock valued at $826,342. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.9% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,005,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,304,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,727 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,850,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,113,000 after acquiring an additional 924,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 34.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,902,000 after acquiring an additional 711,460 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 144.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,892,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,152 shares during the period.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

