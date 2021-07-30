$0.61 EPS Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. FS KKR Capital posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.03 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 28.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

