-$0.61 EPS Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.91). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($1.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WVE. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

WVE stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. 5,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,136. The company has a market capitalization of $277.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.37. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 13.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Earnings History and Estimates for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

