$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $407.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,376. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 11.9% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 21.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

