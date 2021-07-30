$0.80 EPS Expected for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.86. MasterCraft Boat posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.85 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,356,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,063,000 after buying an additional 217,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,543,000 after buying an additional 85,984 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,622,000 after buying an additional 121,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1,288.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 265,931 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCFT opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.26. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

