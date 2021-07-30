-$0.92 EPS Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will report earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the lowest is ($1.25). Tsakos Energy Navigation posted earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 145.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $91.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.48 million.

TNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $142.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $11.00.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

