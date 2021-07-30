$0.99 EPS Expected for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.05. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE:HMN opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.