$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to announce $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $6.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSO. Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Watsco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 645,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,910,000 after buying an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $729,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

WSO opened at $279.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Watsco has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $307.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

